Third ODI Between Windies and England Washed Out

England opted to field after they won the toss which was already delayed because of rain.
On a couple of occasions the conditions improved sufficiently for the umpires to decide on revised regulations for a rain-reduced match, only for the rains to return and remove any chance of playing a minimum 20 overs-per-side match.
As the coin was tossed, the match counts as an official ODI which will be a particular disappointment for Darren Bravo as the Windies batsman was hoping for a more significant occasion to mark his 100th match in the format.
Having lost the Test series 1-2, England made a mockery of the 361-run target as Jason Roy and Joe Root scored superb centuries in the first encounter to hand England a 1-0 lead in the series.
Windies, however, made a remarkable comeback in the second ODI on the back of Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell to level the series 1-1.
The fourth ODI will also be played at the same venue in Grenada on February 27 before the final match takes place in St Lucia on March 2.
First Published: February 26, 2019, 12:24 AM IST