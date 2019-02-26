Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Third ODI Between Windies and England Washed Out

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 26, 2019, 12:44 AM IST
Third ODI Between Windies and England Washed Out

Loading...
The third One-Day International between Windies and England was washed out without a ball being bowled at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday (February 25). With two more ODIs to go, the series is currently levelled at 1-1.

England opted to field after they won the toss which was already delayed because of rain.

On a couple of occasions the conditions improved sufficiently for the umpires to decide on revised regulations for a rain-reduced match, only for the rains to return and remove any chance of playing a minimum 20 overs-per-side match.

As the coin was tossed, the match counts as an official ODI which will be a particular disappointment for Darren Bravo as the Windies batsman was hoping for a more significant occasion to mark his 100th match in the format.

Having lost the Test series 1-2, England made a mockery of the 361-run target as Jason Roy and Joe Root scored superb centuries in the first encounter to hand England a 1-0 lead in the series.

Windies, however, made a remarkable comeback in the second ODI on the back of Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell to level the series 1-1.

The fourth ODI will also be played at the same venue in Grenada on February 27 before the final match takes place in St Lucia on March 2.
west indies vs england 2019Windies vs England 2019
First Published: February 26, 2019, 12:24 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...