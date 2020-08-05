Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Third Umpire To Call No-Balls in England-Pakistan Test Series: ICC

The front-foot no ball technology will be used in the three-Test series between England and Pakistan, the International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday (August 5).

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Third Umpire To Call No-Balls in England-Pakistan Test Series: ICC

The front-foot no ball technology will be used in the three-Test series between England and Pakistan, the International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday (August 5).

"Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket," the ICC said.

The technology, in which the third umpire will call front-foot no-balls, was used in the ICC World Cup Super League matches between England and Ireland recently, a series which England won 2-1.

The technology had been used last year in the series between India and West Indies as well, apart from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

The first Test starts on August 5 in Manchester, while the next two Tests - both in Southampton - will begin on August 13 and August 21.

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge with Parthiv Patel

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge With Varun Aaron

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge with K Gowtham

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge with Jaydev Unadkat

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge with Abhinav Mukund

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge with Abhimanyu Mithun

front foot no balliccInternational Cricket CouncilNo ball

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more