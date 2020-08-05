Third Umpire To Call No-Balls in England-Pakistan Test Series: ICC

The front-foot no ball technology will be used in the three-Test series between England and Pakistan, the International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday (August 5).
"Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket," the ICC said.
Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/9j9N9Jows2— ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) August 5, 2020
The technology, in which the third umpire will call front-foot no-balls, was used in the ICC World Cup Super League matches between England and Ireland recently, a series which England won 2-1.
The technology had been used last year in the series between India and West Indies as well, apart from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.
The first Test starts on August 5 in Manchester, while the next two Tests - both in Southampton - will begin on August 13 and August 21.
