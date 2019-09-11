Thirimanne Named Lanka Captain for ODIs, Shanaka to Lead in T20Is Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka cricket on Wednesday named T20I and ODI squads for the tour of Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka will lead the inexperienced T20I squad while Lahiru Thirimanne will be the captain for the ODIs.
Earlier on Monday, in a meeting organized by Sri Lanka Cricket with players of the national team, ten players had decided to opt out of the tour which is supposed to see three ODIs and three T20Is played from September 27 to October 9, 2019.
Among the players opting out are the likes of Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, who were all given the freedom to choose whether they wanted to be a part of the squad touring Pakistan or not.
The 28-year-old Shanaka, who has played 30 T20Is till now and scored 360 runs at an average of 15. In the bowling department he has bagged 9ickets for his team. SLC have named two uncapped players for the shortest format, Minod Banuka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
Though left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who didn't find a spot in the series against Bangladesh has made it to both the squads.
In 2009, the Sri Lankan team had come under a militant attack in Lahore during their tour. This will be Islanders' first full tour since that incident, though they played a T20I in Lahore in October 2017.
ODI Squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
T20I Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
