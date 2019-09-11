Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Thirimanne Named Lanka Captain for ODIs, Shanaka to Lead in T20Is Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka cricket on Wednesday named T20I and ODI squad for the tour of Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka will lead the inexperienced T20I squad while Lahiru Thirimanne will be the captain for the ODIs.

Cricketnext Staff |September 11, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Thirimanne Named Lanka Captain for ODIs, Shanaka to Lead in T20Is Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka cricket on Wednesday named T20I and ODI squads for the tour of Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka will lead the inexperienced T20I squad while Lahiru Thirimanne will be the captain for the ODIs.

Earlier on Monday, in a meeting organized by Sri Lanka Cricket with players of the national team, ten players had decided to opt out of the tour which is supposed to see three ODIs and three T20Is played from September 27 to October 9, 2019.

Among the players opting out are the likes of Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, who were all given the freedom to choose whether they wanted to be a part of the squad touring Pakistan or not.

The 28-year-old Shanaka, who has played 30 T20Is till now and scored 360 runs at an average of 15. In the bowling department he has bagged 9ickets for his team. SLC have named two uncapped players for the shortest format, Minod Banuka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Though left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who didn't find a spot in the series against Bangladesh has made it to both the squads.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan team had come under a militant attack in Lahore during their tour. This will be Islanders' first full tour since that incident, though they played a T20I in Lahore in October 2017.

ODI Squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

T20I Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Dasun ShanakaLahiru ThirimannePakistan vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...