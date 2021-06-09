This Adorable Picture Posted by King Kohli is Going Viral; Check Out Pic

Virat Kohli might be busy training for WTC final against New Zealand but he is never busy when it comes to taking a snap with his teammates. So when he posted an adorable picture with his colleagues Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, it quickly went viral. “The sun brings out the smiles" the cricketer captioned the post. Check it out below:

Meanwhile India will clash with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting in Southampton from the 18th of June and the analysts and pundits have started to make their predictions. Former India left-arm seamer has stuck his neck out and given New Zealand the edge while Scott Styris predicted that his country will win by six wickets. However, Parthiv Patel had a different take on the matter!

WTC Final 2021: Richard Illingworth & Michael Gough To Umpire The WTC Final In Southampton

On the Star Sports show, CRICKET CONNECTED, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Parthiv Patel and Ajit Agarkar shared their predictions for the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Pathan backed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to be the highest scorer and gave the edge to his team. In terms of bowling, he stated that the highest wicket-taker would be one of Trent Boult or Mohammed Shami.

