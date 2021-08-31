This Compilation of AB de Villiers' IPL Sixes is Unmissable

South African cricketer AB de Villiers is truly one of the best batsmen in the world and has a huge fan following because of the magic he creates on the field. Indians too have been mind blown by his display of skills ever since he has become a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He currently plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore but before that, he was a part of the Delhi Daredevils. The South African cricketer played for Delhi franchise since 2008 and scored 671 runs over the course of three seasons. In the year 2011, he was bought by the RCB and has been with the team ever since. In the 175 outings that he has played for the team, the batsman has hit 5053 runs including 3 centuries and 40 fifties.

The batsman over the years has given many memorable performances in his IPL career alone. A fan who seems to be inspired by the wayde Villiers hits sixes compiled a video in which the South African cricketer can be seen hitting some impressive sixes. The video has been shared on Twitter and has already crossed three lakh views since being posted on August 28. The cricketer himself has reacted to the minute-long clip and has called it the coolest video ever. The only complaint that he had from the compilation was the usage of foul language in parts of the now-viral video. Reacting to the post he said, “We can maybe get rid of the bad language though? other than that, coolest video ever”.

We can maybe get rid of the bad language though?😉other than that, coolest video ever— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 29, 2021

In the 2021 IPL season, de Villiers has already been the ‘Player Of The Match’ twice out of the total five matches that the team have won. He was awarded the title was when the Virat Kohli-led side beat Delhi Capitals by one run on April 27. In the match, de Villiers had scored 75 runs from 42 balls and remained not out till the end. The other time he managed the title was when the Bangalore side beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs on April 18. In the outing, the South African cricketer had slammed 76 runs from 34 balls while being not out till the end.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here