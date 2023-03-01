'This Could Cost India': Sunil Gavaskar Unimpressed With Ravindra Jadeja's 'Wicket-taking' No-Ball in 3rd Test

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Ravindra Jadeja for bowling no-balls during Day 1 of the Indore Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja managed to outfox premier Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on a duck but it turned out to be a no-ball as the bowler’s foot was a bit outside off the crease. Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box, was not impressed with Jadeja bowling no balls.

The legendary batter said that bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with Jadeja to rectify the no-ball issue.

“This is not acceptable. He has a couple of man-of-the-match awards but a spinner bowling no balls. I think Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with him and make him bowl from behind. This could cost India," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score

However, Jadeja managed to get better of Labuschagne later in the match on 31 but it was a bit late as Australia were in the driver’s seat by then with a crucial 96-run partnership for the second wicket. Earlier, Jadeja also bowled a no-ball in the first over of the innings.

The southpaw has been in tremendous form after returning to international cricket as he was named Player of the Match in the first two matches for his all-round show with both bat and the ball.

Meanwhile, it was not the first time when Jadeja got a wicket on a no-ball in this series as earlier in the first Test match in Nagpur, he castled Steve Smith in the second innings but the Australian batter managed to survive courtesy of the no-ball.

Meanwhile, it was a disastrous start for India in the ongoing Test as Australia’s left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann claimed his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as the hosts were bundled out for just 109 after opting to bat first.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | Dry, Drier, Driest: How Team India Chose The Indore Test Pitch

Kuhnemann used conditions well to set the ball rolling for an Indian collapse and ended up with 5/16 in nine overs.

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia’s troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India’s lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

Get the latest Cricket News here