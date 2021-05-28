CRICKETNEXT

This Day, That Year: Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2011 Beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Final

This Day, That Year: Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2011 Beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Final

On the points table, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore with 19 points were at the top, followed by CSK with 18 points on number 2.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has so far been dominated by two teams – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Of the two, Mumbai Indians hold the status of being the most successful team in IPL history with five title wins till date.

The team also enjoys holding the record of winning most matches in the league. But when you talk about the best winning percentage, CSK has taken over the five-time winner. With three IPL titles to their name, CSK is one of the most decorated teams of IPL.

On May 28, 2011, CSK won their second title beating Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the standings, Virat Kohli-led RCB finished with 19 points and were at the top followed by CSK with 18 points on number 2.

Both the teams came face-to-face in the final, which took place at Chennai’s home ground – MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium.

After winning the toss, CSK chose to bat first and had set a humungous target of 205 runs in 20 overs. Openers Murali Vijay and Mike Hussey provided an excellent start to the team. In 14.5 overs, the duo added 159 runs for the first wicket.

Hussey got out at 63 but nothing could stop Vijay. He continued to smash the ball off the ground and played a knock of 95 runs in 52 balls.

In response, RCB could not get the ideal start. Chris Gayle got bowled for a duck in the very first over. None of the batsmen from the RCB camp could perform with the bat on a crucial day. Only Kohli (35) and Saurabh Tiwari (42*) could score some runs but were not able to change their knocks into match-winning innings. The team was able to score only 147 runs after losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

At that time, Chennai became the first team to successfully defend an IPL title. While it was for the second time Bangalore had finished as the runners-up. In 2009, RCB had suffered defeats at the hands of Deccan Chargers in the final.

Chennai won their third title in 2018 after the team returned from a two-year suspension.

