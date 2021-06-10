This Day, That Year: India Register Their First Ever Test Win at Lord's

June 10 of 1986 will always be a special date for Indian cricket fans. It was on this day when India put the seal on their first Test win against England at the mecca of cricket – the famed Lord’s Cricket Ground, in London. The visitors led by the legendary Kapil Dev achieved this feat on the penultimate day of the first Test against the hosts by five wickets.

India opted to field first and managed to keep the English side for 294 - allout in the first innings. Graham Gooch top-scored with a knock of 114 runs. Chetan Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers, as he scalped five wickets (5/64), while Roger Binny picked three wickets (3/55).

India then managed to take a vital 47-run lead in their first innings, thanks to Dilip Vengsarkar’s unbeaten 126 runs from 231 balls, as they scored 341 runs. It was Vengsarkar’s third century in a row at Lord’s and he remains the only overseas batter to have achieved this feat.

In the second innings, Kapil and Maninder Singh starred with the ball - the duo tore through English batting line-up and ended up with figures of 4/52 and 3/9 respectively. Mike Gatting (40) and Allan Lamb (39) tried to steady the English batting somewhat, but the hosts could never get back into the game and they were eventually bowled out for 180 runs, leaving India with just 134 for victory.

Chasing 134, India were in some trouble having lost five wickets. But Kapil smacked 23 off just ten balls, finishing things off in style with a six off Phil Edmonds.

Kapil and Ravi Shastri remained unbeaten on 23 and 20 respectively, driving India to a famous five-wicket win.

The win was India’s first victory at Lord’s in 11 games. They went on to win the second Test at Headingley by 279 runs, the third Test was a draw and India won the series 2-0.

The visitors’ next victory at Lord’s came during the 2014 tour of England as MS Dhoni-led side defeated the hosts by 95 runs.

