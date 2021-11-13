On This Day in 2014: When Rohit Sharma Returned to Team India With This Record-shattering ODI Inning

On this day in November 2014, Rohit Sharma displayed one of the most incredible batting, when he blasted his way to the highest-ever individual score in one day internationals (ODIs). It was Sharma’s comeback to international cricket after sustaining an injury in England earlier that year.

Team India had already won three of the five-match ODI series against a touring Sri Lanka team. Facing the visitors in the fourth ODI at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, the swashbuckling opener went on to score his second ODI double century. ‘The Hitman’ sent the Lankan bowlers to all parts of the venue, as he smashed 264 off 173 balls and his knock was studded with 33 fours and nine sixes.

As the numbers took glory on the day, the Mumbai batter broke many records. During the course of 264, he not only outdid his own innings of 209 off 222 deliveries against Australia earlier on November 2, 2013, he also broke compatriot Virender Sehwag’s earlier record of 219 against the West Indies two years earlier. kc

With the incredible score Sharma not only joined the elite club of batters which include the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman. He went a step ahead of the elite group with his second double century.

Earlier in that match, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Sharma opened the innings with Ajinkya Rahane, and after a lucky escape he started to find his touch. While his batting partners kept returning to the pavilion, the maverick opener held his nerves to reach his fifty off 72 balls and gradually got to his hundred in 100 balls.

The 30-year-old (then) kept the onslaught and reached the epic double century in 151 balls. After breaching the 200-run mark, Sharma was dropped twice in the next two overs, he then took just 15 balls to get to 250.

The carnage finally ended on the last delivery of the innings with Sharma dismissed for 264 runs off 173 deliveries. His single-handed blitzkrieg powered India to 404/5 and in reply Sri Lanka buckled under pressure and were bundled out of 251 and lost the match by 153 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here