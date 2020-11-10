CRICKETNEXT

This Day That Year: When Deepak Chahar's Six For Seven World Record Helped India Win The Series Against Bangladesh

Chahar produced world-best figures of six for seven, including a hat-trick, to surpass Sri Lanka’s Ajanta Mendis’ six for eight against Zimbabwe in 2012, to create the record.

It’s been a year since Deepak Chahar’s sensational bowling produced one of the best figures in men’s T20Is. On November 10, 2019, Chahar achieved this feat in the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at Nagpur.

Chahar produced world-best figures of six for seven, including a hat-trick, to surpass Sri Lanka’s Ajanta Mendis’ six for eight against Zimbabwe in 2012, to create the record. The speedster’s sensational spell made him the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the T20I format. Chahar’s brilliant bowling, newcomer Shivam Dube’s three-wicket haul and quick half centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped India to win the match and the series 2-1.

India were put in to bat after losing the toss, T20I debutant Iyer’s 62 and Rahul’s 52 gave the team a flying start. Another debutant, Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 22 with welcome boundaries in the death overs propelled the score to 174 at the loss of five wickets.

Chasing 175 to win, Bangladesh got a big jolt as Chahar’s initial spell picked the wickets of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar in successive deliveries, reducing the visitors to 12 for two. However, Mohammad Naim’s (81) and Mohammad Mithun’s (27) put a 98-run stand for the third wicket and looked dangerously close to taking the game away from India.

Desperate for wickets, Chahar was reintroduced in the bowling attack and the move paid off. He first picked the wicket of Mohammad Mithun, who scored 27. Chahar ran riot as he picked a hat-trick, which bettered Mendis’ record by just a run. Chahar scalped the wickets of Mahamudullah, Aminul Islam, Shaiful Islam and Mustafizur Rahim to etch his name in the record books.

The visitors tumbled from a winning position of 110 for two. Chahar's sensational record setting spell, aided by Shivam Dube, helped Team India to win the game and the series.

Chahar’s last outing was in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings, he picked 12 wickets in this year’s edition of the IPL.

