This Day Three Years Ago: India Thrash Pakistan, Make Perfect Start to Champions Trophy Defence

On this day three years ago, India got their Champions Trophy title defence off to a cracking start with a 124-run beating of Pakistan, their sixth win in a row over their arch-rivals in ICC events.
Put in to bat first after Pakistan won the toss, India got off to the perfect start. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together a 136 run stand for the first wicket, with the former missing out on a century by just 9 runs.
Skipper Virat Kohli (81*) and Yuvraj Singh (53) ensured that the start made by the openers did not go in vain, with both taking on the bowlers on a regular basis. Hardik Pandya (20) also played a useful cameo innings that featured three sixes.
Chasing 320 to win, Pakistan were under pressure from the first ball itself. Opener Azhar Ali (50) was the standout performer for the Men in Green with the bat but a lack of contributions from anyone else proved to be their undoing.
Pakistan lost wickets on a regular basis, with no batsman except Azhar managing to register even a half-century. They were eventually bundled out for 164 in 33.4 overs.
For India, Umesh Yadav (3-30 in 7.4 overs) was the pick of the bowlers with Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja (both recording figures of 2-43) also chipping in with useful contributions.
Both teams would eventually contest the final of the tournament as well, in a match that saw Pakistan finally break their duck against India in ICC tournaments and go on to lift the Champions Trophy in a memorable final encounter.
