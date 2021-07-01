This Fan In Ranchi Owns Over 500 Cricket Memorabilia

India is a cricket-mad nation and the BCCI calls the shots in the world of cricket primarily because the Indian cricket fan has made the sport what it is. There are fans that absolutely adore cricketers and they go to great lengths to revere their heroes. One such fan stays in Ranchi, the land which gave us Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rishi Chhabra boasts of owning more than 500 cricket memorabilia. He has among other things, jerseys of cricketers, cricket bats, the coin that has been used to toss before the match as well as books and caps of cricketers. Also, he has tickets to more than 100 matches, and Rishi has travelled overseas to watch a majority of these matches.

Rishi has the jerseys of Indian, South African, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Afghanistan and England players that account to almost 140 in total. Apart from these, he also has the bat which used in the final of the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship final. This bat has the signature of all the players of all the seven teams that were involved in the tournament. This was the series where Ravi Shastri was adjudged man of the series and was awarded an Audi.

Rishi has a couple of jerseys of Sachin Tendulkar. One was gifted to him with an autograph of the little master. The second jersey was donned by Sachin in his 200th Test match in Mumbai. He also has the jersey of Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, S Sreesanth. He has a gallery of a complete cricket book where he informed that a book is released before every international match.

He has seen as many as 89 matches so far and as travelled all over the country as well as overseas to soak in the atmosphere.

