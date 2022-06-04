'This is a National Asset': Ravi Shastri Shares Photos of Iconic Audi 100 he Won in 1985 World Championship

Images of Ravi Shastri driving his Audi 100 around the Melbourne Cricket Ground with his teammates after winning the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship are still fresh in the memories of fans and followers of the game. Shastri’s brilliant all-round abilities in the World Championship helped Team India in winning the prestigious tournament and he was adjudged the Man of the Series. Shastri was awarded the Audi 100 car for his remarkable performance in the tournament.

Shastri relived the iconic moments as he posted pictures of that Audi 100 on Twitter. Shastri was also spotted with the car at the Super Car Club Garage in Thane.

“This is as nostalgic as it can get! This is a national asset. This is #TeamIndia’s @AudiIN…,” the former India coach wrote in the caption.

This is as nostalgic as it can get! This is a 🇮🇳 national asset. This is #TeamIndia’s @AudiIN – @SinghaniaGautam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fkVITwTXw1 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 3, 2022

This is not the only car that Shastri has in his garage. Iconic brands like Mercedes Benz, Ford and BMW find a place in his garage.

In the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship, the Mumbai-born batter emerged as the third-highest run scorer. Shastri amassed 182 runs after playing five matches. He notched up three half centuries.

He did a remarkable job in the bowling department as well. With eight wickets in his kitty from five matches, Shastri finished the tournament as the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

In the final match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Shastri picked up one wicket conceding 44 runs in his 10 overs. Batting first, the Javed Miandad-led side posted a total of 176 runs losing nine wickets in 50 overs.

The Indian team kicked off their run chase on a positive note as their opening batters Ravi Shastri and Krishnamachari Srikkanth stitched a solid partnership of 103 runs. Shastri scored a terrific half century as he remained not out after scoring 63 runs off 148 balls. He had smashed three boundaries in his innings.

Eventually, the Indian team reached the target with 17 balls remaining.

After retiring from international cricket, Shastri became a popular voice in the commentary box. He also became the head coach of the Indian team later.

Recently, the 60-year-old former all-rounder was in the headlines. Shastri was back in a brand new avatar in a Cred advertisement. And the footage of the advertisement did not take too much time in getting viral on social media.

Don't remember any of this. pic.twitter.com/xDppHjE0iz — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 21, 2022

After the completion of the T20 World Cup last year, Ravi Shastri decided to step down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

