This is how BCCI congratulated Virat Kohli for completing 13 years in international cricket

Indian skipper and batting maestro Virat Kohli completed 13 years in international cricket on August 18, 2021. 13 years back, on this day in 2008, Kohli had debuted for the Indian side. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wished the cricketing legend on his special day. Sharing some incredible numbers that Kohli has generated in his career, BCCI stated that he is one of the finest cricketers in the world of this sport at the moment. BCCI revealed that the cricketer has played 438 matches and has 22,937 runs under his belt.

Check out the tweet here –

#OnThisDay in 2008, @imVkohli made his debut in international cricket. 13 years later, with 4⃣3⃣8⃣ international matches & 2⃣2⃣,9⃣3⃣7⃣ runs under his belt, the #TeamIndia captain remains one of the finest cricketers going around. 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hQaihyNQJF — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2021

Kohli’s fans wasted no time and cherished his wonderful innings across the formats. Considering his current form, some of them pointed out that all he needs is two phenomenal knocks and the skipper will be back on track.

In his 13-year career, Kohli has proved that he is one of the greatest batsmen to pick the willow in the history of world cricket. The aggressive batsman has scored 43 ODI tons andin the list of crciketers with most hundred, Kohli ranks second after Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 49 centuries. He is also known as King of records. Kohli is the fastest cricketer to breach 10,000-run mark in ODIs, he achieved this feat in 205 innings. At a stunning average of 59.07, he has scored 12,169 runs in ODI cricket. In the 94 Test matches, Kohli has represented India, he has scored 7,609 runs at a stunning average of 51.41. The 32-year-old living legend is the only Indian batsman to score 7 double centuries in Test cricket.

Along with ODIs and Test cricket, in the T20I too, he has lorded over the bowlers. Kohli has amassed 3,159 runs in T20I with an average of 52.65. Remember, he is the only batsman to have scored over 3,000 runs.

The Indian skipper will be next seen in action in the third Test match against England, starting from August 25.

