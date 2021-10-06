This is how Delhi Capitals celebrated skipper Rishabh Pant's Birthday, Watch Video

Delhi Capitals continued their winning streak on October 4, as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in the last over. Both the teams are already in playoffs, but the fight is to end the league as table toppers. It was for the fourth consecutive time whenDC had defeated CSK in IPL. Earlier in Phase-2, Delhi registered victory against Chennai by 7 wickets. In the 13th season of the cash rich league, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in both matchesagainst Chennai-based franchise.

Various cricketers and teams in IPL have set and broken records. Another record was set after the October 4 clash between DC and CSK. The Rishabh Pant-led team became the first team in the history of IPL to score 20 points. The win was also a birthday gift for Pant, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Monday. The victory and birthday called for a double celebration and the camp celebrated it with rubbing cake on each other’s faces.

In a video shared by the social media handle of the franchise, Pant was seen cutting the cake. As he proceeded to offer the cake to his teammates, the boys rubbed chunks of cake on his face. Cricketers were seen running as it was pay back time andPant made sure that he applies cake on the face of each member of the team.

In the match played in Dubai, batting first, CSK was able to put up only 136 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. When the DC batters came out to bat, they achieved the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. On the last third ball of the final over, it was Kagiso Rabada who brought home the victory by hitting a four off Bravo. With the thrilling win in the 50th match of IPL 2021, DC is well placed at the number one spot with 20 points in their bag.

Delhi Capitals will play their last match of the ongoing season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 8.

