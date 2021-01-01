This is How Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Celebrated the Five-month Anniversary of Son Agastya

The couple got engaged on January 1. They often share pictures of their son on social media. Pandya recently upload some pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a Santa Claus costume, holding Agastya in his arms.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday celebrated fifth month anniversary of their son Agastya, who was born on July 30. The couple has celebrated monthly birthdays of their son ever since he was born.

Pandya shared a picture of himself with Agastya and Natasa. In the photo, the baby boy can be seen sitting in the lap of his father with a cake placed in front of him on a table. Natasa is seen standing beside Pandya.

The caption of the post reads, “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed.”

Responding to the post, many friends of Pandya and Natasa dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Those who commented include actor Suniel Shetty, actress and model Sagarika Ghatge, cricketer KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, among others.

The couple got engaged on January 1. They often share pictures of their son on social media. Pandya recently upload some pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a Santa Claus costume, holding Agastya in his arms. The baby boy is also seen wearing a Santa dress.

Posting the picture, he wrote, "My boy’s first Christmas."

Pandya’s another Christmas post also features Natasa with his partner and son.

The all-rounder two weeks ago posted a snap with Agastya. In the image, the father-son duo can be seen laughing. Pandya revealed the reason behind their laugh in the caption. He wrote, “Father and son Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme.”

After returning from Australia tour, he uploaded a photo showing him feeding milk to his son from a bottle, telling the world about his father duties.

Pandya had a good tour in Australia. He impressed with his performance in three-match One-Day International (ODI). He performed in three of the two ODIs – in the first, he made 90, while in the third, he scored 92 (not out).