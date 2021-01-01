This is How Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Celebrated the Five-month Anniversary of Son Agastya

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
This is How Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Celebrated the Five-month Anniversary of Son Agastya
The couple got engaged on January 1. They often share pictures of their son on social media. Pandya recently upload some pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a Santa Claus costume, holding Agastya in his arms.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 7:47 AM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday celebrated fifth month anniversary of their son Agastya, who was born on July 30. The couple has celebrated monthly birthdays of their son ever since he was born.
Pandya shared a picture of himself with Agastya and Natasa. In the photo, the baby boy can be seen sitting in the lap of his father with a cake placed in front of him on a table. Natasa is seen standing beside Pandya.
The caption of the post reads, “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed.”
Responding to the post, many friends of Pandya and Natasa dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Those who commented include actor Suniel Shetty, actress and model Sagarika Ghatge, cricketer KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, among others.
The couple got engaged on January 1. They often share pictures of their son on social media. Pandya recently upload some pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a Santa Claus costume, holding Agastya in his arms. The baby boy is also seen wearing a Santa dress.
Posting the picture, he wrote, "My boy’s first Christmas."
Pandya’s another Christmas post also features Natasa with his partner and son.
The all-rounder two weeks ago posted a snap with Agastya. In the image, the father-son duo can be seen laughing. Pandya revealed the reason behind their laugh in the caption. He wrote, “Father and son Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme.”
After returning from Australia tour, he uploaded a photo showing him feeding milk to his son from a bottle, telling the world about his father duties.
Pandya had a good tour in Australia. He impressed with his performance in three-match One-Day International (ODI). He performed in three of the two ODIs – in the first, he made 90, while in the third, he scored 92 (not out).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking