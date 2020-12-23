This is How Much MS Dhoni Scored in His Debut Match Against Bangladesh On This Day in 2004

Dhoni, who made his debut on December 23, 2004, failed to impress in his first International game against Bangladesh.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni in his cricketing career powered his team to victory on many occasions, especially with his batting skills. In the final of 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka, Dhoni led from the front, scoring 91 (not out). He stitched a partnership with former India player Gautam Gambhir, who smashed 97, to help his side win the 2011 World Cup.

However, Dhoni, who made his debut on December 23, 2004, failed to impress in his first International game against Bangladesh. In his first match in International cricket, he got out for a duck. In an attempt to take a single, he got run out. Dhoni came to bat in the 42nd over in that match and former India player Mohammad Kaif was on strike.

Dhoni faced his first ball which he turned to square leg and set off for a quick single. Sensing the danger in taking that single, Kaif signalled Dhoni to return to the striker’s end. By the time Dhoni could return to the crease, he was run out.

The string of low scores continued for a few games after his debut match. He caught the attention of cricket fans when he scored 148 against Pakistan. After that match, Dhoni reached many milestones and emerged as one of the best finishers of the game for India.

Before making his debut in the International, he played for India A and created a buzz with his batting in the tri-series in Kenya as well as in the series in Zimbabwe in 2004.

The former India captain caught everyone by surprise when he announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15, 2020. He played his last International game against New Zealand in the semi-final of 2019 World Cup. The Men in Blue lost the match to Kiwis and were knocked out of the tournament.

Dhoni had an illustrious career as under his captaincy, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, 2011 World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy and several other series and tournaments.

Recently, he was seen in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League where he led Chennai Super Kings.