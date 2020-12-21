This is How Rohit Sharma Wished His Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Her Birthday; See Pics

Rohit Sharma is currently in Australia and is expected to be part of the playing xi from the third Test onwards.

Indian cricket team's ace player Rohit Sharma often shares pictures with his wife and daughter. The India opener today posted photos with his wife Ritika Sajdeh to wish the birthday girl on her special day. He also put out a single picture of Ritika. In most of the photos, the couple can be seen posing with a bright smile on their face.

Sharing the photos, he wrote,"Happy birthday darling, love you forever @ritssajdeh”. Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in 2015 and they have a daughter.

Ritika replied by saying, “Aaww Love You.” Responding to the post, veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Happy bday Marlow,” along with a heart emoji.Rohit is currently in Australia for playing the ongoing Test series. After clearing the fitness test, the right-handed batsman recently reached down under and he is in quarantine for two weeks. He missed the first Test, which India lost and will not be seen in action in the second match due to quarantine.

He is expected to play a crucial role in the last two Tests of the four-match series in the absence of India skipper Virat Kohli. The India captain and his wife Anushka are expecting their first child in January 2021.Rohit made headlines during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his injury. Initially, he was not included in India team for Australia tour because of injury concerns. The star batsman even missed a few matches in the IPL 2020. But, when he finally appeared for representing Mumbai Indians, of which he is the captain, after a short break, a section of former cricketers and media questioned the BCCI’s motive for not selecting Rohit for Australia.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time.Before flying to Australia, Rohit had to go through a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the match winners for India.