India vs Australia: This is How Sanjay Manjrekar Heaped Praise on Ravindra Jadeja After His Impressive Batting in Melbourne

India vs Australia: This is How Sanjay Manjrekar Heaped Praise on Ravindra Jadeja After His Impressive Batting in Melbourne

There was a time when Manjrekar referred to the southpaw as a "bits and pieces all-rounder", leading to an eruption of a war of words between the two.

India vs Australia: This is How Sanjay Manjrekar Heaped Praise on Ravindra Jadeja After His Impressive Batting in Melbourne

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar seems to have moved on from his earlier view on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. There was a time when Manjrekar referred to the southpaw as a "bits and pieces all-rounder", leading to an eruption of a war of words between the two. However, Manjrekar heaped rich praise on Jadeja after his mature batting performance in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Jadeja stitched a partnership of over hundred runs with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The southpaw scored 57 off 159 balls, while Rahane smashed 112 of 223 deliveries. Over the years, Jadeja’s batting has improved. He, on many occasions, has contributed with the bat when the team required.

"Things changed after 2015 with Ravindra Jadeja -- the batsman. It was also the time when Ashwin was batting before him, Ashwin had four Test hundreds and Jadeja had nothing. Jadeja was competing with Ashwin as the spinner in the side," Hindustan Times reported quoting Manjrekar.

'Umpires Call Must Be Looked At' - Sachin Tendulkar Leads Call for DRS Review

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Ashwin’s batting in these years “dropped” while Jadeja’s “skyrocketed”. He also said that the southpaw’s first-class record was excellent and when he got a chance, he made the most of it in International cricket.

Appreciating Jadeja, Manjrekar asserted earlier his bowling was fine, but his batting was not that impressive. He said that now Jadeja goes behind the ball and leaves the ball. Manjrekar also stated that he did not throw his wicket even against a quality bowling attack like Australia.

“He hung in there, so temperamentally, the technique has always been there, batting ability has always been there,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

Jadeja scored his 15th Test half-century before giving away his wicket to Mitchell Starc. He has played 50 Tests for India and scored 1,926 runs. He has also picked 214 wickets in the longest format of the game. Apart from being a good bowler and batsman, the southpaw is an impressive fielder.

