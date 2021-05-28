This is More of Ravi Shastri’s Team Than Virat Kohli’s: Former England Cricketer

Former England spinner Monty Panesar is quite frank when it comes to airing his views. The cricketer has said that not Kohli but Ravi Shastri is the one who influences this Indian team. He cited how after Kohli’s departure, India bounced back after being dismissed for 36 runs. He credited Shastri for Team India’s revival.

“If one analyses the performance of India in the past few months, you can see that it is more of Ravi Shastri’s team than Virat Kohli’s. At least that’s what I feel,” Monty Panesar told IndiaToday.in.

“It is Ravi Shastri who has built a self-belief in this Indian cricket team. What they achieved in Australia after the infamous ‘36’ in Adelaide is quite a miracle. They won the series even though their charismatic captain Virat Kohli didn’t play the rest of the series, and India kept losing players to injury.”

“It was Shastri who got the job done for India against Australia that too in their backyard,” Panesar added.

Meanwhile ICC has issued the ground rules for the all-important WTC Final! What are they?

Short Runs — The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a ‘short run’ by the on-field umpire and communicate the decision prior to the next ball being bowled.

Player Reviews — The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman will be able confirm with the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a review for LBW.

DRS Reviews — For LBW reviews, the height margin of the wicket zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width

