‘This is Not Me!’ – De Villiers Hits Own Shoe for Six During Ad Shoot

De Villiers was in the midst of performing what looked like a martial arts routine when he went for a kick that saw his shoe dislodged from his foot and hit the roof.
The blooper drew quite a bit of laughter from his teammates at the shoot, as was evidenced from the video he shared of the incident on Instagram.
I have no comment! This is not me
Meanwhile Virat Kohli also shared a video from the ad shoot featuring himself, Yuzvendra Chahal and the aforementioned De Villiers. “Whatever happens laughter is the best medicine,” Kohli wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of the three players dancing, with Chahal’s outlandish dance moves drawing plenty of giggles from the other two.
Whatever happens laughter is the best medicine! pic.twitter.com/b38xyK9s1O — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 29, 2019
RCB have lost both games they have played so far in the IPL 2019 but with the kind of quality present in the squad, they will be hopeful of turning things around sooner rather than later.
Their next tie is a tough away fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (March 31).
First Published: March 29, 2019, 7:54 PM IST