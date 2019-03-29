Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

'This is Not Me!' – De Villiers Hits Own Shoe for Six During Ad Shoot

March 29, 2019
AB De Villiers’ ability to hit bowlers to all ends of a cricket ground has seen him become one of the most feared batsmen in the world, but he became the laughing stock – literally – of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates during a recent ad shoot.

De Villiers was in the midst of performing what looked like a martial arts routine when he went for a kick that saw his shoe dislodged from his foot and hit the roof.

Meanwhile Virat Kohli also shared a video from the ad shoot featuring himself, Yuzvendra Chahal and the aforementioned De Villiers. “Whatever happens laughter is the best medicine,” Kohli wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of the three players dancing, with Chahal’s outlandish dance moves drawing plenty of giggles from the other two.





RCB have lost both games they have played so far in the IPL 2019 but with the kind of quality present in the squad, they will be hopeful of turning things around sooner rather than later.

Their next tie is a tough away fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (March 31).
