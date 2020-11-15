This is the Best We Have Played in 13 Years, Says Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani has said that despite Mumbai winning the fifth title this year, the 2020 performance will remain one of the best since the inception of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani has said that despite Mumbai winning the fifth title this year, the 2020 performance will remain one of the best since the inception of the tournament. Speaking to Times of India, Akash said: "Our record in terms of wins and losses are the same as last year. But in terms of the quality of cricket played, this season was incredible. From what our plan for the season was and what we managed to execute on the field, I'd say we were in the 95 to 98% range. This is the best we've played in 13 years."

Mumbai won their fifth title in seven years. But coincidentally, Mumbai had won four of those titles on odd years. That’s 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Akash wanted Rohit Sharma and his side to break the jinx."That 'odd' narrative was going around for a long time. That's been set right in 2020. We had set out on this task of doing it in back-to-back years. To win it in an even year is such an added thrill," quipped Akash.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at Dubai, becoming the first side to win the tournament an unprecedented five times in the process. Set 157 to win, MI got the required runs with 8 balls to spare thanks to a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma as well as decent knocks from Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. It was Rohit who led from the front with a 51-ball 68 as MI chased down the target in 18.4 overs, after Trent Boult (3/30) had reduced the Capitals to 22 for three with an excellent display of fast