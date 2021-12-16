'This is Unrest'-Former Pakistan Captain Urges BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Clarify Things

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels Sourav Ganguly must come out and clarify things for ‘the betterment of Indian cricket.’ His remarks came on the back of an explosive press conference where Virat Kohli publicly contradicted the BCCI President. Kohli said that he was never asked by Ganguly not to step down from T20I captaincy. This was in complete contrast to what Ganguly told News 18. Meanwhile, Butt was amazed at the ‘twp completely contrasting statements.’ “Ganguly needs to answer this for the betterment of Indian cricket. He is the President of the BCCI and Kohli contradicting him in public is not a small thing. On one hand, Ganguly said he had requested Kohli not to step down from T20 captaincy. But Kohli has now come out and claimed that no one from BCCI ever spoke to him about it. These are two completely contrasting statements. This is unrest,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | A Timeline of Virat Kohli vs BCCI Saga - From Being Sacked as ODI Skipper to the Explosive PC

Earlier Ganguly had said he personally asked Kohli not to give up T20I captaincy as BCCI didn’t want to have multiple captains. Weighing on this issue, Butt said ‘unnecessary controversy’ is being created and it will lead to ‘trust deficit’ in the future.

“It is not a question of captaincy. Debate is not about Rohit taking over. He is a good captain and has proved himself at the international and IPL levels. The procedure to pass on the responsibility from one great to another was not smooth. Unnecessary controversy has been created and there will be a trust deficit between Kohli and Ganguly going ahead.”

Is South Africa Tour the Last Chance for Virat Kohli as India’s Test Captain?

Following Kohli’s claim at the presser, a BCCI official dismissed India’s Test captain’s stance. As reported by India Today, the official said the board did speak to Kohli in September and urged him not to give up the T20 captaincy. “Virat Kohli can’t say that we didn’t keep him in the loop. We spoke to Virat in Sept and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy. Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have 2 white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting,” the official was quoted by India Today as saying.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here