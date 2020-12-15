This is What Ben Stokes Wrote for His Father a Week After his Demise

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is trying to recover from the loss of his father who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 65. He died after a year-long battle with brain cancer. The left-handed batsman has posted a picture of himself and a photo with his family, expressing his feeling on the demise of his father.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is trying to recover from the loss of his father who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 65. He died after a year-long battle with brain cancer. The left-handed batsman has posted a picture of himself and a photo with his family, expressing his feeling on the demise of his father.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "My wife told me a few days ago that her Dad chose to go when he knew she was in a good place...I know Ged knew I was in my good place with my family when he chose it was his time." He also thanked people who sent their condolences post his father’s demise.

In one photo, Ben can be seen standing alone on a beach with a folded middle finger, while in the other, he is seen having a good time with his wife and kids.

Ben, who shared a close bond with his father, always celebrated with a folded middle finger after reaching any milestone. This way of celebration has been his style of dedicating his achievements to his beloved father.

Actually, his father had to get a part of his middle finger chopped so he could continue representing the club instead of taking a break for a surgery.

Following his father’s death, he shared a laughing photo of his, penning down a heartfelt note. The England all-rounder wrote, "In different places now me and you Ged but knowing you’ll always have this smile on your face makes me smile every time I think of you. Love you forever and always."

His father, Ged Stokes, was a rugby player and he would play for a club named Workington Town. He later started coaching players at the same rugby club. The former rugby player represented the club in 1982-83 and took up the coaching role in 2003, the same year his family moved to Cumbria from New Zealand.