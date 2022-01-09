This is What Dreams Are Made of: David Warner Posts Heartfelt Note For 'Childhood Brother' Usman Khawaja

Australia opener David Warner on Sunday posted a heartfelt note for his childhood friend and teammate Usman Khawaja after his twin centuries in a comeback match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Khwaja played his first Test match for Australia since August 2019 after Travis Head was tested positive for COVID-19.

Khawaja has joined just five other Australian batters to score twin tons in a single Ashes Test.

Warner posted a note for his teammate and said he couldn’t be more proud of Khawaja on his comeback and recalled their journey from cricketing brothers to now as fathers.

“Childhood brothers, now father’s and I could not be anymore prouder of @usman_khawajy comeback. We started throwing balls up against a wall at Waverley oval watching our brothers play cricket. Grew up playing the game we love together and against, but now back in the same team living our dreams together as father’s. This is what dreams are made of, sharing it with your family and closest friends. #brothersforlife #cricket #bond," Warner posted on Instagram.

The southpaw slammed 137 in the first innings followed by an unbeaten 101 in the second to stage one of the best comebacks in Test cricket history.

Warner also posted a note on Khawaja after first-innings century at SCG.

“Could not be anymore prouder of you brother. That was all class!! @usman_khawajy @dscfearless," he wrote.

Meanwhile, England hung on for a gripping draw with just one wicket left to deny Australia a 4-0 series lead in the fourth Ashes Test.

Number 11 batsman James Anderson safely played out a tense final over from leg-spinner Steve Smith as England ended on 270 for nine in a heart-pumping finish.

It all came down to the last over of the Test with eight fielders crowding around the bat as Anderson fended off Smith’s spin.

