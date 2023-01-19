‘This is What Dreams are Made of': Shubman Gill After Scintillating Double Hundred Against New Zealand

Team India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in the first game of the three-match series at home on January 18. The architect of India’s impressive win was opener Shubman Gill who became the youngest double centurion in ODIs.

Shubman scored a sublime 208 in just 149 balls to script history at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The memorable knock has whipped up a storm on Twitter.

Sharing photos from the match on Twitter, the Punjab batter wrote, “This is what dreams are made of.” Cricket fans flooded the tweet’s reply with many describing it as one of the best ODI knocks ever.

ALSO READ| Robin Uthappa’s WWE Style Green Belt in ILT20 Sparks Meme Fest

This is what dreams are made of 💙🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rD3n4aHvfz— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) January 19, 2023

“Congratulations on scoring a double hundred. After watching you bat, I feel ODI Cricket is in the safe hands,” a fan wrote sharing his reaction to Shubman’s batting prowess.

Congratulations on scoring double hundred. After watching you bat, I feel ODI Cricket is in the safe hands.— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) January 19, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Many congratulations on that double ton, what a knock!”

Many congratulations on that double ton, what a knock!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2023

“Insane innings and especially reaching the double century with 3 consecutive sixes was just something else!” read a reply.

Insane innings and especially reaching the double century with 3 consecutive sixes was just something else! 🔥— Swarnjeet N Tiwary (@Swarnjeet_6402) January 19, 2023

Shubman Gill’s 208 was laced with 19 fours and nine sixes and is the joint-ninth-highest individual score in a Men’s ODI. Moreover, Shubman has entered the coveted club of players who have smashed double-hundred in the 50-over format of the game.

The opener’s form will be a shot in the arm for skipper Rohit Sharma as he builds a team for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

ALSO READ| ‘Never Give Up’: Yuvraj Singh Revisits 2017 Century Against England With A Throwback Thursday Post

India managed to put up 349 runs on the board, courtesy of Shubman’s astonishing knock. While chasing the daunting target, New Zealand lost opener Devon Conway in the sixth over.

The visitors reeling at 131/6 in the 29th over. When it seemed that the Kiwis would crumble under pressure, Michael Bracewell stepped up to keep his team in the game.

Bracewell smashed a fine century to take the game to the last over. New Zealand needed 20 off Shardul Thakur’s last over and a victory looked in their reach.

However, Thakur held his nerved and took India past the finish line. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham will take heart from the fight that his team showed in the first ODI. The Kiwis will aim to bounce back in the next ODI at Raipur on January 21.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here