This Is What KL Rahul On Cloud Nine Looks Like

A sensational ton from KL Rahul was crucial for India’s win and his stance in the playing XI. During the opening day of the three-day practice match against County XI in Durham, Rahul silenced his critics by posting a sublime first-class hundred. After the visitors’ top order failed to make the most of the game time, it was the Karnataka batsman’s innings that came as a respite for the side. The wicketkeeper-batsman’s 127-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja helped make up for all those early hiccups.

The next assignment for the Men In Blue is from August 4. They will meet the Joe Root-led side for the much anticipated five-match series to take place in Nottingham. Days before the commencement of the all-important tour, Team India members have been wrapping up their off-field days in the UK. Rahul was spotted out and about in the countryside. Dressed in smart casuals, the 29-year-old is enjoying the view of the scenic beauty he is surrounded by. Rahul wrote nothing much in the caption but summarised his mood: Cloud nine.

Speaking of the three-day warm up match, Rahul made 101 from 150 balls following which he was “retired out". He smashed 11 boundaries and a maximum in his innings. The century cannot confirm his spot in the playing XI for England. However, players in India’s top order lineup including the likes of Cheteshar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will need miracles as they will be desperate to save their Test careers in the forthcoming series.

Coming to the India squad for the series against England, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been included to replace injured players - Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill.

India Team: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hanuma Vihari, R. Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw.

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

