This is What MS Dhoni Has Been Upto; See Picture

After sending his fans and the internet into frenzy with his new faux-hawk haircut, former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni kept everyone guessing about what’s brewing. Dhoni frequently loves to experiment with his looks and especially his hair, be it his long locks or his funky Mohawk look, time and again he’s proved that is the ultimate style icon. This time he once again hogged the limelight for his dashing look. While Captain Cool kept everything under wraps, Zed Black Agarbatti unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming brand campaign which is sure to excite the legendary cricketer’s supporters.

The Indore-based company shared a first look of their upcoming TV commercial, which has Dhoni sporting his iconic No. 7 jersey, on social media and it went viral. The cricketer was roped in by the company as its brand ambassador in 2017.

According to the company’s teaser on Facebook, the new TVC will be unveiled on August 15, exactly a year since the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

The commercial, directed by Farah Khan, features Dhoni entering a stadium in his understated but emphatic style. He can be seen sporting the new haircut styled by celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim, Rediff.com reported. Ace photographer Daboo Ratnani captured the stills to show Dhoni’s new look for the TVC campaign the report further cited.

“This new campaign with Captain Cool, M S Dhoni, who is an epitome of cool demeanour. It strikes a conversation with the youth of the country," saysAnkit Agrawal, Director, MDPH.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be back in action as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes in the UAE next month. The popular T20 league was suspended earlier this year, due to multiple instances of COVID-19 cases in team bubbles. He will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL trophy and the southern franchise will face reigning champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

