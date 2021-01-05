This is What Sachin Tendulkar Told Suresh Raina After Scoring His Hundredth Hundred

Raina also recalled some of the games that he cherishes the most in which he was involved with the batting legend. One of them was when he was playing at the other end with Tendulkar, when ‘paaji’ scored his 100th international century.

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the only player who has scored 100 centuries in international cricket. However, the master blaster had to struggle to achieve this milestone in his career after having scored 99 centuries to his name.

This revelation has come to light through another former Team India batsman Suresh Raina, who was one of the first people to congratulate the batting legend on reaching his remarkable milestone. Raina has played with Tendulkar in the limited overs Twenty 20 Internationals for close to seven years and was part of some of the squad’s memorable wins, including the 2011 World Cup. The swashbuckling southpaw also revealed Tendulkar’s mental state when he registered his 100th century.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Raina said he had several memorable outings with Tendulkar from the day he started playing for India. He recalled several instances such as winning the CB series against Australia in 2008, a limited overs international and Test series over New Zealand in 2008-09 and securing the number one ranking in Test cricket. However, he rates winning the 2011 World Cup as the best moment among the others mentioned above.

Raina also recalled some of the games that he cherishes the most in which he was involved with the batting legend. One of them was when he was playing at the other end with Tendulkar, when ‘paaji’ scored his 100th international century.

He also revealed how much pressure and mental weight Tendulkar was carrying all along. Raina said, when he congratulated saying the milestone hundred was due for a long time, Tendulkar, the master blaster responded and said, “My hair turned grey waiting for this moment.”

Tendulkar scored his record setting century during the Asia Cup on May 16, 2012 against Bangladesh. The master blaster was involved in an 86-run partnership with Raina, while he inched towards his century. Tendulkar not only recorded his century with a single off a delivery by Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but also went to score 114 runs that day.

Tendulkar announced retired from limited overs cricket later that year, before retiring from all forms of international cricket in 2013. On the other hand, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, closely following another legend MS Dhoni on August 15.