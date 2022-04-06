'This is Where Kohli is Far More Mature': Shastri Names IND Batter Who Needs to be Careful with Shot Selection

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has always been in the good books of cricket experts, given the batting skills he possesses. He’s one of the Indian players who have made it to the Indian dressing room following some impressive knock at the IPL. However, he hasn’t managed to remain consistent with the bat while representing the country.

After making his international debut in 2015, Sanju has played only 13 T20Is. Recently he was called up for the bilateral series against the West Indies at home that India pocketed 3-0. The 27-year-old made some notable cameos to help the men in blue excel but couldn’t get a bigger score.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has backed Sanju to have a good season in the IPL 2022. Speaking with ESPNCricinfo, the former India head coach said the Kerala cricketer has shown maturity but needs to figure out his shot selection.

“When I look at him this season, I see a sense of calmness. That maturity has crept in. I just have the feeling that he might have a good one this year. I feel he will be a lot more consistent this season. He has got a side around him that will make him feel relaxed and continue to play his natural game which is to attack and he can score,” he said.

“The big problem with him was when a player has too many shots and he wants to play all of them in the first five overs…that’s the problem he has. If he can be selective and choose the shots correctly depending on the surface and what the conditions offer, I feel he will be a lot more consistent. He has been around for a long time. You cannot make that same mistake after 10 years and get out at 20-25. You will have a coach that will come and bang it down your head,” he added.

Shastri further opined that Sanju needs to make little changes to his playing technique to match his level with that of Kohli in the shortest format of the game.

“The way you want to see Samson up the ante is by reading the opposition a little more and then comes the choice of shots. Which are the shots that will be more profitable and then you anticipate that from that particular bowler. This is where Kohli is far more mature, disciplined and in control and hence the bigger scores. If Sanju can get that into his game, reading the opposition a little bit more than just see it and hit it, he will get there. Because he can take off,” he said.

