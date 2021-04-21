CRICKETNEXT

'This is Where the Street Smartness Comes From,' Shoaib Akhtar Tweets on Babar Azam

With the Pakistan side defeating South Africa 2-1 in the recent ODI series as well as the 3-1 victory against Proteas during the T20I, the Babar Azam-led side has been riding the highest highs in their international cricketing conquests. Azam, especially, has been in peak form, surpassing Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the No. 1 ranking batsman for the ICC ODI leader board, a four-time feat that has been achieved by his fellow Pakistani cricketers in the past.

Owing to his lead-by-example performances recently, its no surprise that many are awed by his capabilities on and off the field. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter on Monday to post a side-by-side video comparison of Babar Azam playing the same shot indoors at home that he did against South Africa in T20I. The 28-second clip, in Akhtar’s opinion, demonstrated the ‘street smartness’ of Pakistani players, noting the skill that remains regardless of the format of the game.

The clip first shows Azam playing a shot at his house, where the bat glides under the ball in a smooth motion that pushes it away from the wicket-keeper, before fading out into actual match footage where the Pakistani skipper recreated the magic and maneuvered a rather tricky yorker out of the way. The resemblance between the two scenarios is uncanny, proving the captain’s mettle on and off the field.

The Pakistani skipper scored a whopping 122 off 59 balls in the third match of the T20I series, the same series that was referenced in the video by Akhtar.

