'This is Where the Street Smartness Comes From,' Shoaib Akhtar Tweets on Babar Azam

With the Pakistan side defeating South Africa 2-1 in the recent ODI series as well as the 3-1 victory against Proteas during the T20I, the Babar Azam-led side has been riding the highest highs in their international cricketing conquests. Azam, especially, has been in peak form, surpassing Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the No. 1 ranking batsman for the ICC ODI leader board, a four-time feat that has been achieved by his fellow Pakistani cricketers in the past.

Owing to his lead-by-example performances recently, its no surprise that many are awed by his capabilities on and off the field. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter on Monday to post a side-by-side video comparison of Babar Azam playing the same shot indoors at home that he did against South Africa in T20I. The 28-second clip, in Akhtar’s opinion, demonstrated the ‘street smartness’ of Pakistani players, noting the skill that remains regardless of the format of the game.

Also read: Zimbabwe Must Make no Mistakes in Order to Surpass Pakistan, says Tino Mawoyo

When we say Pakistani cricketers are street smart. This is where the street smartness comes from. Indoor cricket, gully cricket, backyard cricket. This teaches us innovation! #cricket #pakistan #streetsmart pic.twitter.com/r25qRq6i7J — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 18, 2021

The clip first shows Azam playing a shot at his house, where the bat glides under the ball in a smooth motion that pushes it away from the wicket-keeper, before fading out into actual match footage where the Pakistani skipper recreated the magic and maneuvered a rather tricky yorker out of the way. The resemblance between the two scenarios is uncanny, proving the captain’s mettle on and off the field.

The Pakistani skipper scored a whopping 122 off 59 balls in the third match of the T20I series, the same series that was referenced in the video by Akhtar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here