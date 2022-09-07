'This is Where You Miss Dhoni': Twitter Erupts After Rishabh Pant Misses a Run Out Chance in Last Over

Team India suffered six-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. The contest eerily ended in a similar manner to that of Pakistan with India failing to defend 7 runs in the final over on both the occassions.

Riding on a superlative fifty from captain Rohit Sharma (72 off 41), India posted a decent 173/8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing the target, the Sri Lankan openers were off to a flyer with Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka battering the Indian bowlers. However, the spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin then cracked the match open by clinching four crucial wickets between them.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa then launched late assaults to leave it 7 from the final over.

Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a fantastic final over under pressure and conceded just four runs off the first four deliveries.

With two to get off the last two deliveries, Shanaka missed a length ball from Arshdeep which created a run-out opportunity for India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Though he had all three stumps in his sight, Pant missed at the striker’s end and Arshdeep then took a shy at the non-striker’s end resulting in an overthrow for the Lankan batters to scamper through for the second and secure a nail-biting triumph against the defending champions.

The Indian fans were heartbroken and flocked to social media to reminisce how former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni sprinted to the wickets to run Mustafizur Rahman out during India’s T20 World Cup triumph against Bangladesh in 2016.

The internet was filled with praises for Dhoni and his immaculate calmness, as the missed run-out chance by Pant became the talking point of the match.

Here are some of the reactions from the anguished fans who missed Mahi on the night:

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani tweeted that Dhoni would have never missed if he had three stumps to aim at. He felt that India missed his presence behind the stumps on the night.

This is where you miss #dhoni. Never seen him miss a run out like this.3 stumps to hit with enough time, no way he would have missed #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2022 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 6, 2022

Another fan said, “We always lost crunch matches in the 90s, Dhoni was the guy who made us believe that we can win such matches, looks like we are back in the 90s. The will itself is missing.”

We always lost crunch matches in the 90s, Dhoni was the guy who made us believe that we can win such matches, looks like we are back to the 90s. The Will itself is missing. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 6, 2022

One fan tweeted, “This is why Dhoni was the big factor. If you miss three stumps and give away an extra run when you ought to have taken the wicket by a run-out, you realize how good Dhoni was. Miss you MSD”

This is why Dhoni was the biggest X factor. If you miss 3 stumps and give away an extra run when you ought to have taken the wicket by run out you know what Dhoni was made of. Miss you always MSD — Safir (@safiranand) September 6, 2022

A user posted a photo of a fan with Dhoni’s poster which read, “There was a man who stood behind the stumps and turned matches on its head”

After a solid start in the group stages of the Asia Cup, India have already lost their first two Super Four matches at the continental tournament.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma-led side will face Afghanistan in their third and final Super 4 match at the same venue. The Men in Blue’s chances of qualifying for the finals look quite slim.

