'This is Why Sport Can Make You Cry': Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar React to Alexander Zverev's Unfortunate Exit from French Open

The French Open semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev witnessed a disheartening moment as the latter had to withdraw due to a horrible right ankle injury. The German world number 3 was taken off the court in a wheelchair. A few minutes later, he returned to the Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches while the spectators welcomed him delightfully, with a big round of applause.

Zverev was trailing 7-6, 6-6 before suffering the injury. Ultimately, Nadal was declared the winner of the semis and he cruised to his 14th Roland Garros final.

The incident caused quite a stir on social media. The fans were dejected by Zverev’s unfortunate exit but at the same time, they hailed Nadal for expressing his concern for his opponent who was in discomfort.

Former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and former head coach Ravi Shastri took their respective Twitter accounts to shower praise on the 21-time Grand Slam champion for his selfless gesture.

“The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special,” tweeted Tendulkar.

The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/t7ZE6wpi47 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 3, 2022

Shastri, in his tweet, explained how sport can turn anyone emotional and also lauded the humility exhibited by Nadal.

“This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back Zverev. Rafael Nadal – Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect,” Shastri tweeted.

This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back @AlexZverev. @RafaelNadal – Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect 🙏🙏🙏 #FrenchOpen2022 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/n5JFNFK7r1 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 3, 2022

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, will play Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final. The Spaniard becomes the second oldest man to make the final in Paris after 37-year-old Bill Tilden who was runner-up in 1930.

“It’s very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he’s a very good colleague on the tour. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I’m sure he’ll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best,” said Nadal.

“It had been a super tough match. Over three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing like he did today.

“For me, to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt, but at the same time, for it to finish that way… I have been there in the small room with Sascha and to see him crying like that — I wish him all the best,” he added.

(With AFP inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here