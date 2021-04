This is Why T Natarajan Missed Out on BCCI's Annual Contracts

A lot T Natarajan fans were not happy on April 15. Reason: Their icon was kept out of the BCCI’s Annual contract list. But what they didn’t know was there is a criteria to be included in BCCI contract and that is you must have played a minimum of 3 Tests, 8 ODIs and 10 T20Is. The 29-year-old who featured on Australia tour but fell short as he had played 1 Test, 2 ODIs and 4 T20Is in his career. On the other hand Shubman Gill featured in 3 Test matches and was promptly awarded a Grade ‘C’ contract.

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the top category while allrounder Hardik Pandya has been given a promotion to Grade A in the BCCI’s annual contract list for 2020-21. Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah are the only three cricketers to be kept in the Grade A+ bracket and will earn Rs 7 crore annually. However, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav find themselves being demote to Grade C while Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, who were in Grade C themselves last year, haven’t been given contracts this time around.

Youngsters Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been given named in Grade C which will see them earning one crore annually.

Players who are in Grade A+ are earn Rs 7 crore annually, those in Grade A get Rs 5 crore. Those given Grade B and Grade C contracts earn Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

A total of 10 cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane among others are in Grade A. Grade B has five cricketers including the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav while Grade C has 10 players.

Here is the list:

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Mohd. Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Siraj

