This Mistake by ICC's Social Media Team Had Dimuth Karunaratne in Splits

The ICC’s social media team found themselves in a spot of bother as they tagged Sri Lanka’s Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne wrongly in a post depicting his collegue Lahiru Thirimanna. ICC’s post had a picture of Thirimanna playing a straight drive against Bangladesh in the first Test match which ended in a draw. Although Karunaratna did score a double century in that match, Thirimanna too played his part to perfection with a solid half century. ICC did post about Thirimanna but maybe it was Karunaratna’s innings that was playing on their minds.

ICC’s post titled: “Precision. Elegance. Poise” However soon after this post, Sri Lankan fans were quick to report the gaffe to the world body. Karunaratna himself posted on the picture, saying: “That’s not me.”

Later ICC had to delete the post. Meanwhile the second Test match between the two sides has begun in Pallekele. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday at Pallekele. Sri Lanka handed a Test cap to 22-year-old Praveen Jayawickrama making two changes from the side that drew the opening Test.Left-arm spinner Jayawickrama, who has played 10 first class matches, replaces leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga while off-spinner Ramesh Mendis comes in place of injured Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh also had a debut in 19-year-old left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam who replaced Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama.

(With AFP Inputs)

