This Needs to Stop! Former Cricketers Rally Support Behind Mohammed Shami After Trolls Target Indian Pacer

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has received continuous hate messages and online abuses on social media platforms ever since India’s loss to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Reacting to those vile abuses, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra have hit out at trolls for targeting Mohammed Shami. Both took to Twitter to express their shock and disgust and appealed that such incidents needed to stop.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Aakash Chopra, took to Twitter and wrote, “Online trolls are the ones who earlier used to burn effigies and throw paint-stones at player’s houses…with an online profile without a face worthy of a profile pic."

Online trolls are the ones who earlier used to burn effigies and throw paint-stones at player’s houses…with an online profile without a face worthy of a profile pic.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2021

Irfan Pathan too was shocked with the way things unfolded after the match. “Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about ‘India’ of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami," Irfan Pathan wrote.

Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2021

WATCH | ‘Bhajji, Just Tolerate’: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Harbhjan After India’s Loss, Video Goes Viral on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, had a short message for Mohammed Shami, the Turbonator wrote, “We love you MdShami11"

VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to lend his support to Shami, “Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can’t be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team."

Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can’t be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2021

India was outplayed by Pakistan on Sunday as the latter registered their first win in ICC T20 World Cups against India in 13th try. Batting first, India could score only 151, riding on Virat Kohli’s half-century. In reply, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck half-centuries as they sailed to the target in 17.5 overs with both batters returning unbeaten.

The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the defeat in Dubai, even though India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been “outplayed". Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag too criticised online trolls and came out in defence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, ‘The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," Sehwag tweeted.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here