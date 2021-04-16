- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
'This One Minute Is Taken by You,' Says Rishabh Pant In Cheeky Exchange With Umpire
The Delhi Capitals' skipper has been careful about over-rate fines after Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni was recently fined for slow over-rate
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 16, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
With the new IPL governing council regulations getting stricter for the 14th season, players have to be careful about letting matches slip past the scheduled time. Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant is just one player in a long list of cricketers who will be looking to manage their time better in order to avoid over-rate fines. In the franchise’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, the umpire caused a delay in proceedings to check if there was a more-than-allowed number of fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Pant could be heard saying, “That’s 1 minute being taken by you, umpire,” to stave off responsibility for the match delay.
The players’ precaution in time management comes after MS Dhoni was notably slapped with a 12 lakh fine for a slow over-rate in the match against Delhi Capitals last week. Pant has been especially cautious, as he could be heard over the stump-mic urging his team members not to waste time during their victorious head-to-head against Chennai Super Kings.
Also read: IPL 2021: WATCH-Rishabh Pant Fluffs an Easy Run Out Chance of Jaydev Unadkat
Pant has been playing well in the tournament so far, but was overshadowed by Rajasthan’s Chris Morris in the three-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals despite securing a solid 51 in 32 balls. The skipper’s contribution proved effective against the pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman, but his efforts were quickly thrown off when he was run-out immediately after scoring his first half-century as IPL captain. The Capitals notched up 147 for 8, but ended up losing their footing to Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting finish.
With their victory in the opener and loss in the recent match on Thursday, the Capitals will have to up the ante if they want to trudge up the leader board.
All eyes will be on Pant as the franchise faces off Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 18th.
