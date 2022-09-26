'This One’s For All Our Fans, Across The Country And Beyond': Rohit, Kohli, Hardik Celebrate India's 2-1 Series Win

India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav struck brilliant half-centuries, along with a century partnership, to help the Indian men’s cricket team get the victory.

As the match ended, the cameras caught Kohli celebrating the exhilarating win with captain Rohit Sharma on the steps leading up to the dressing room.

Watch Here –

The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/qtklkMUsDQ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 25, 2022

Rohit, on receiving the trophy, called on Dinesh Karthik to do the honours of lifting it as the Indian team celebrated yet another victory.

Watch Here –

Trophy celebration from team India. pic.twitter.com/9A4Np8HTZP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022

At the post-match presentation, Rohit lauded his team but added that there are facets of the game they still need to improve.

“Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. The margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometimes it doesn’t come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team. They (Bumrah and Harshal) will take some time. Hopefully, they can get back into their groove in the next series,” Rohit said.

Kohli elaborated on his role in the team, after leading India to victory.

“I have to utilise my experience and give the team what the team wants. I got off to a good start then I had to take down Zampa because he’s an important bowler through the middle,” he told the broadcaster.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the player of the match, said what his mindset was while batting in the middle.

“In that situation, I thought let me take my chance. I had two or three shots in mind but I tried to hit over mid-off only. My mindset is pretty clear. Loving it at No. 4. There will be a tough challenge but you got to express yourself and be a little smart as well,” Suryakumar said.

