This Punjab Kings Player Is Disappointed After Being Ignored For Sri Lanka Tour 

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour has been announced. In the team, five players have been selected for the first time in Team India. Some players, however, are really sad to not see their names in the squad. Mandeep Singh, a right-handed batsman for Punjab Kings in the IPL, is one of these unhappy players. Mandeep Singh had expected to be selected for the tour of Sri Lanka, but his hopes were dashed. He aired his disappointment on social media.

Mandeep Singh shared an Instagram story that said “Nobody cares, work harder”.

Mandeep made his Team India debut in 2016. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, Mandeep appeared in three T20 matches. He scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50 which included a half-century. Once he was dropped from the team he never managed to stage a comeback.

Mandeep has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for a long time. In the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, he scored runs at an average of 185 in four innings. Punjab Kings did not even give him a chance in a single match in the IPL 2021 before it was postponed.

Team India for Sri Lanka Tour - Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Rituraj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gautam, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakaria.

Net Bowlers - Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjit Singh

