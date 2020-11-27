This Throwback Video of MS Dhoni Shaking a Leg with Sakshi and Ziva Will Make You Fall in Love With Him Again

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have bid adieu to the international cricket, but no one can ever take his place in the hearts of millions of his fans.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have bid adieu to the international cricket, but no one can ever take his place in the hearts of millions of his fans. The former Indian international is busy living a private life these days at his Ranchi farmhouse with wife Sakshi Dhoni and little munchkin Ziva.

While Sakshi often gives us glimpses of Mahi’s fun time, riding bike around or playing with Ziva, it is very rare to see Dhoni shaking a leg. However, one such throwback video of Dhoni, with Sakshi and Ziva is doing rounds on the internet. Shared by the official Instagram handle of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, the clip comes with the caption, “Can we stop ourselves from smiling while watching this? Definitely Not. #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

Dhoni is wearing a black suit, with white shirt, color-coordinating with wife Sakshi, who looks adorable in little black dress. Baby Ziva is wearing a white frock with puffed arms.

The video, where Dhoni can be seen dancing with his buddies as well, seems to have been shot at a wedding as Punjabi music plays in the background.

Dhoni’s association with Chennai Super Kings is more like that of a family. While IPL 2020-21 turned out to be the first season when CSK couldn’t make it to the playoffs, Dhoni stood strong by his side and promised to be back for the next season.

On Sakshi’s birthday, which falls on November 19, CSK official page wished their ‘Super Thalaivi’ with another throwback picture of the couple. The duo is sitting on a bus, where Sakshi is holding Mahi and creating a heart emoji with her hands. Dhoni, on the other hand, is wearing the CSK’s official jersey.

Dhoni is not very active on Instagram. His last post was back in August 2020, when the ace cricketer announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket with just a social media post. In the video, he shared glimpses of his journey with the Indian cricket team.