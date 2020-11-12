This Tweet By Ravi Shastri Stirs Controversy; Here Is How Netizens Remind Him Of His ‘Mistake’

India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri put out a tweet on Tuesday, appreciating BCCI secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and the medical staff of the BCCI for successfully holding IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 was successfully conducted amid COVID-19 situation from September 19 to November 10. Mumbai Indians emerged as winners of the IPL title for the fifth time, defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets. After the conclusion of the tournament, India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri put out a tweet on Tuesday, appreciating BCCI secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for successfully holding IPL 2020.

He tweeted, "Take a BOW @JayShah, Brijesh Patel, @hemangamin and the medical staff of the @BCCI for pulling off the impossible and making it a Dream @IPL #IPL2020."

However, this tweet sparked a controversy as it did not have the name of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. He received flak for leaving out the name of Ganguly.

Ganguly and Shastri have been involved in many spats over the years. The relations between the two started deteriorating after Ganguly, as a member of a committee that appointed the head coach of the national team, allegedly snubbed Shastri’s interview for the position of head coach. Since then, the two have taken digs at each other on various occasions.

Responding to Shastri’s tweet, one user reminded him that he missed the name of the BCCI president. The user said that it had been deliberately done by Shastri.

“Where's Dada?? We can understand sometimes you forget things when you drunken but you should have to remember boss,” wrote another person.

One netizen said that it is unfortunate that Shastri “deliberately” left Ganguly’s name. He said the BCCI president deserves equal credit for the successful conduct of IPL 2020 if not more.

India will be playing three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series against Australia in the coming days under the mentorship of Shastri. For the series, India will be on a tour to Australia which will begin from November 27.