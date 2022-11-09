'This World Cup Deserve IND vs PAK Final': Raina, Kaif, Imran Khan & Others Congratulate Pakistan on Clinical Win

Pakistan has scripted a fairy tale of success in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. On Wednesday, they trounced New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final of the tournament, storming into the grand finale for the first since 2009 which happens to be their third T20 World Cup final in 15 years.

Babar Azam & Co have an astounding story to say when it comes to their semi-final qualification. They were completely written off following back-to-back losses – against India and Zimbabwe – in the Super 12 round of the tournament. However, South Africa’s stunning defeat gave them another chance to shine and thus, they become the first side to qualify for the finale.

Pakistan dominated the game from the word go. They dented New Zealand’s batting by dismissing Fin Allena and Devon Conway inside the powerplay. The Damage was so severe that Williamson & Co never manage to come out of it despite Daryl Mitchell scoring a fifty. The Black Caps were contained to a total of 152/4 which was easily chased down by Babar and his boys.

Social media was set ablaze after Pakistan’s victory. The cricket fraternity came forward with arms open to congratulate the winners. Here are the reactions:

Congratulations @TheRealPCB for getting into the finals ..credit to the team and management .. @iMRizwanPak and @babarazam258 well played .. Hoping for India vs Pakistan FINALS @BCCI @ICC @T20WorldCup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2022

This World Cup deserve india/pak final — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 9, 2022

Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

T20 World Cup final for Pakistan!

Amazing scenes at SCG. Boys have their ticket to Melbourne. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

Simply put, Pakistan just played a near perfect game of cricket. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 9, 2022

First time in 13 years Pakistan have reached a World Cup FINAL. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 9, 2022

Congratulations team Pakistan & fans around the world winning semi final of #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #PakvsNz @iMRizwanPak @babarazam258 great team work . Well done — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 9, 2022

Big win for the @TheRealPCB! The opening pair clicked on the big day and took their team home with super backing from their bowlers! @BLACKCAPS have played great cricket throughout and should be very proud of their journey. #PakvNZ #T20WorldCup — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 9, 2022

Congratulations to the Pakistan team on their brilliant and high-energy performance in the semi-finals. Huge congratulations to the great coach and mentor behind the team, the one who never failed to set an example himself @HaydosTweets #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 9, 2022

Admirable journey in this World Cup for team Pakistan coming from behind. #PakvsNz — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022

Amazing, phenomenal and a supremely next level performance from Pakistan. WOW. On to the final of #ICCT20WorldCup2022 . — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 9, 2022

Now that Pakistan are through to the finals, the lovers of the game eagerly want India to beat England and face their arch-rivals in the grand finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

