'Thoda Ball Hila or Garba Chalu': Irfan Pathan Takes a Dig at New Zealand Batters For Flop Show in Raipur

Irfan Pathan took a dig at New Zealand batters who struggled miserably against Indian pacers in the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. It was a memorable day for the Indian pacers as they reduced the half of New Zealand side to just 15 on Saturday. The hosts took the advantage of the assistance from the surface as all the pacers attacked in a pack to dismantle New Zealand’s batting line-up.

Mohammed Shami got the better of Finn Allen and Daryl Mithcell, Hyderabad’s hero Mohammed Siraj continues to impress with the new ball and dismissed Henry Nicholls. Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch of his own bowling to remove Devon Conway, while Shardul Thakur dismissed the opposition captain Tom Latham. None from New Zealand’s top 5 failed to reach the double-figure mark on Saturday.

Pathan took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at New Zealand batters as he wrote, “Modern day batters ke samne thoda ball hila or Garba chalu."

Modern day batters ke samne thoda ball hila or Garba chalu — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 21, 2023

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also took a sly dig at opposition for failing to put up a fight.

“India-NZ ka match kab shuru ho raha hai??? Abhi jo chal raha hai usse toh mis-match kehte hain. #IndvNZ," he tweeted.

India-NZ ka match kab shuru ho raha hai???Abhi jo chal raha hai usse toh mis-match kehte hain. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 21, 2023

Harsha Bhogle, who is commentating for the ongoing match, also took out some time to praise the Indian bowling unit.

“If you love seam and swing, this is the kind of bowling to drool over. #Shami #Siraj," Bhogle tweeted.

If you love seam and swing, this is the kind of bowling to drool over. #Shami #Siraj— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 21, 2023

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and after a short brain-fade moment he elected to bowl first in Raipur which is hosting its first international match.

Rohit admitted he forgot what was actually decided to do on winning the toss and added that India are playing with the same eleven from the 12-run victory in Hyderabad.

“Just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game."

“There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we’ve heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here," he said.

