'Thought I Had Been Taken Out by a Sniper': Brett Lee Recalls Facing Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar was known for his speed, and also was one of the most aggressive characters on the field. Widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history, Akhtar was given the nickname Rawalpindi Express.

During his playing career, the pacer posed a big threat to batters consistently thanks to his raw speed. He recently spoke with fellow former speedster and Aussie great Brett Lee during a podcast, which the latter hosts.

During the conversation, Lee revealed an interesting anecdote about a “big spell" by Akhtar against his team. He also mentioned that one of the deliveries by Akhtar made him feel as if he had been “taken out by a sniper."

The incident Lee cited occurred during a Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Colombo in 2002. The Aussie recalled that the conditions then were hot, with Akhtar bowling around 148 kmph most of the day.

“His speed dropped off to about 145 and then they asked him to come on for one more big spell. One more big push from the captain was asked from Shoaib Akhtar,” Lee recalled.

The former Australian bowler recollected how Akhtar knocked over Adam Gilchrist and he stepped into bat.

Lee said that he had to face the hat-trick ball and it was swinging and reversing massively. The Aussie said that on the first ball, he got hit on the face, and the second one hit him on his hip.

Following the delivery, Lee fell down and, in his words, “I thought I had been taken out by a sniper.”

He though reecalled that as he fell, Akhtar came down running and apologising.

Akhtar also pitched in, stating that he bowled his heart out and even got in fights with many Australian players during the game.

He explained that one must understand that he was up against Steve Waugh, one of the toughest batters on the planet, who is just a wall.

Akhtar wished that Lee should bowl against his own teammate, only then he would understand what Pakistan had to go through.

Akhtar claimed five wickets in the second innings of that contest against Australia, and ensured the opposition was reduced to 127 after scoring a mammoth 467 in the first innings.

Pakistan scored 279 in their first outing, got a target of 316 to win the match. Australia eventually won the Test match by 41 runs.

