'Thought You'll Ask About All 10 Wickets': Harmanpreet Kaur's Epic Reply to a Query on Deepti Sharma Running Out Charlotte Dean

Deepti Sharma running out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker’s end midway through her delivery stride in the third ODI and the final ODI at Lord’s garnered more attention than the entire tour. On Saturday, the English fans were left heartbroken when the Indian allrounder ran out Dean at the non-striker’s end, handing her team a 16-run win. The women in blue, therefore, clinched the series 3-0, registering their first-ever ODI series win on English soil.

England needed 17 to win off 39 and Dean was batting superbly. She was striking the ball nicely and had she continued playing the same way, the scoreline of the series could’ve been 2-1 instead of 3-0.

Dean was three runs short of her half-century when Deepti dislodged the woodwork at the non-striker’s end. The dismissal, though well under the ICC rule and regulations, has often polarised opinions. At the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was asked about her opinion on the final wicket. Her reply was absolutely commendable as she didn’t hesitate to defend her teammate.

“I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which were not easy to take as well. It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, of what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. At the end of the day, a win is a win and we will take that,” said Harmanpreet.

“After the first game, we discussed how to play and we just want to continue this way. I’m just enjoying my time, being there will always give you runs. Watching the ball and reacting and not trying to do something extra,” said Harmanpreet.

Earlier, Deepti top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making 50 runs in 79 deliveries. Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26 as India were bowled out for 169.

Chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse to be all-out for 153 in 43.3 overs. Dean top-scored with 47, while captain Amy Jones contributed 28.

