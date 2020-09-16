Three Arrested for Murder of Suresh Raina’s Relatives, Case Solved: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

On September 15, the SIT received information that three suspects, who were seen at the Defence Road on the morning after the incident, were staying in jhuggis near the Pathankot Railway Station.

Three members of an inter-state gang have been arrested in connection with the murders of India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin, said the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as he pronounced that the case had been “solved”.

The other accused, eleven, however are yet to be arrested, DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while his son Kaushal Kumar succumbed to injuries on August 31 during a robbery bid at their Pathankot home.

Raina's aunt, Asha Rani is in hospital and in critical condition while the two others injured in the attack had been discharged.

The chief minister had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IGP Border Range Amritsar, with SSP Pathankot, SP Investigation and DSP Dhar Kalan as its members, to investigate the case thoroughly and expeditiously.

A raid was conducted and all three were nabbed. A gold ring bearing the initials AK, a gold chain, Rs 1530 in cash, and two wodden sticks, presumbly used in the attack, were recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Sawan, alias Matching, Muhobbat, and Shahrukh Khan, all residents of Chirawa and Pilani jhuggis in Rajasthan.

A few days after this Suresh Raina left UAE and IPL 2020 and decided to come back home to be with his family. He also refuted that reason while also praising the efforts of the team management as well as the BCCI in keeping everyone safe.

"The team management and BCCI are doing a very commendable job keeping everyone safe. This has never been done before and its new for everyone," he told Cricbuzz.

"It's a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every 2 days."

"I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga?(what'll happen to them).

"My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine."