Three Bizarre Dismissals in Test Cricket Featuring Sachin Tendulkar And More

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls was out in bizarre fashion in the third Test against England at Headingley on Thursday, falling to a catch after the ball had deflected off team-mate Daryl Mitchell’s bat.

Here, a look at three other freak Test dismissals:

1985: Wayne Phillips (AUS) v ENG, Edgbaston

England and Australia were all square at 1-1 heading into the fifth Test of a six-match Ashes series.

Also Read: Bizarre Dismissal During ENG v NZ 3rd Test | WATCH

Wayne Phillips was helping bat Australia to the safety of a draw when, on 59, he cut at left-arm spinner Phil Edmonds, the ball looping off Allan Lamb’s instep at silly point, straight to England captain David Gower at silly mid-off.

England claimed the catch and umpire David Shepherd, after consulting with David Constant at square leg, gave Phillips out.

In an era before the Decision Review System there was no way for a distraught Phillips to challenge the verdict and television replays were inconclusive in any event.

Phillips’s exit sparked a collapse, with Australia bowled out for 142 in an innings and 118-run defeat. England moved 2-1 up and another innings win at The Oval meant they regained the Ashes.

1991: Dean Jones (AUS) v WIS, Georgetown, Guyana

Australia batsman Dean Jones had made just three in a Test in Guyana when he was clean bowled by West Indies quick Courtney Walsh.

Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch, however, had called no-ball — something Jones didn’t hear amid the din of a noisy crowd celebrating his exit.

Non-striker Border, however, was yelling at Jones to get back in his crease but the onrushing Carl Hooper reacted quicker, grabbing the ball and uprooting the one stump still standing to complete a run out.

Nevertheless, Jones should have been reprieved under Law 38.2, which states: “If a no-ball has been called, the striker shall not be given run out unless he attempts to run.” Jones had not made any attempt to go for a run.

Also Read: Happy Birthday, Stuart Broad

A tense situation was compounded by the fact that, in an age before neutral umpires, the home board provided the match officials. By the time it was realised a mistake had been made, Jones had left the field and it was too late to reverse the decision.

1999: Sachin Tendulkar (IND) v AUS, Adelaide 1999

One of the more infamous ducks in cricket history took place when India hero Sachin Tendulkar ducked low into a Glenn McGrath bouncer during a Test at Adelaide. But he failed to evade the delivery and was given out lbw by home umpire Daryl Harper after the ball thudded into his left arm near the elbow.

Australia were adamant the ‘Little Master’ was out but his millions of fans at home and abroad thought differently. Tendulkar’s dismissal left India reeling at 27 for four and they went on to lose the match by 285 runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here