Three COVID Tests, 14 Days Quarantine in Mumbai, Depart to UK on June 2: BCCI's Plan for WTC
The players bound for England will quarantine for 14 days before departing to UK on June 2
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 15, 2021, 4:07 PM IST
All Indian players set for England will undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19 if they return negative tests. The players will then quarantine for 14 days before departing to England on June 2, if they stay COVID negative. These are the arrangements made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for players who are to tour England for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England, ANI reported.
Cameron Bancroft Drops Bombshell, Hints Bowlers Knew of Ball-Tampering
The agency also quoted a BCCI official about the vaccination plan for the players. Many players, including captain Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, have already taken the vaccine.
Sacked Coach WV Raman Cries Foul, Alleges Smear Campaign Against Him
“The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK, if that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let’s see how that works out in the coming days.”
The players can arrive in Mumbai by either flight or road. The BCCI will reportedly not arrange a charter flight for anyone who is found to have contracted the virus. “The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” The Indian Express had earlier quoted a source as saying.
As many as 20 players including four standby players have been picked for the tour. One of the standby bowlers, Prasidh Krishna, had tested positive for COVID-19 at the fag end of the now suspended IPL 2021. It is expected that the KKR bowler will be fit by the time the team departs.
India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
