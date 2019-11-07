Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Three Indian bowlers – Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey have found themselves in the top 10 of the ICC Women’s ODI bower’s rankings in the latest rankings released on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Three Indian bowlers – Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey have found themselves in the top 10 of the ICC Women’s ODI bower’s rankings in the latest rankings released on Thursday.

Goswami is the highest ranked Indian in the list at sixth place with 692 points, while Poonam Yadav climbed to eighth spot with 680 points after impressing in the series against South Africa and ongoing series against West Indies. Shikha Pandey drops to 9th position, but still has an impressive 676 points to her name.

Meanwhile, in the batting rankings, Smriti Mandhana remains the only Indian in the top 10, but has dropped to fifth place with 735 points. Recent injury troubles which forced her to miss a few matches, including the start of the series against West Indies also did not help her cause.

Finally, in the all-rounders rankings there has been no movement in the top 10, with Deepti Sharma still at the fourth position with 360 points, and Shikha Pandey rounding off the list in the tenth position with 252 points.

West Indies’ Stefanie Taylor occupies the second position in both the batting and all-rounder’s rankings, as she receives apt recognition for being adept at both skill-sets – batting and bowling. However it is an Aussie clean sweep in the bowling and all-rounder’s rankings at the top spot, Jess Jonassen remaining number one with 755 points in the former and Ellyse Perry ranked number one with 523 points in the latter.

