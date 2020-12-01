Three More Members of Pakistan Team Test Positive for COVID-19 in NZ, Taking Total to 10

Three more members of the touring Pakistan cricket party in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number to 10. According to AAP, 46 members of the Pakistan party were tested on Monday, with 7 others already testing positive.

Health authorities said 42 returned negative, while three were under investigation "to determine whether they are historical cases" and one result was pending.

Pakistan are already on a "final warning" for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions, with the growing number of coronavirus cases adding pressure to preparations for their opening match on December 18.

Earlier, New Zealand's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield had slammed Pakistan for not sticking to quarantine protocols.

"Rather than being in their own rooms, which is a requirement for the first three days, there was some mingling in the hallways, chatting, sharing food and not wearing masks," Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the country's director-general of health, had told RNZ, New Zealand's public-service radio broadcaster.

"I don't know how many times they did that, but it only needs once for us to take a dim view of it. These players signed up to the arrangements in an undertaking that made what was expected of them very clear. At the moment, they are all required to be in their rooms, which was the requirement anyway. The training exemption would not have kicked in until after we had the results of the day-three testing, if we were happy with the results.

"Not being able to train is not a punishment, that was a requirement anyway for the first three days. Looking at Day 3 test results and CCTV footage, we will have to take a judgment on if or when they may be allowed to be exempt from the arrangement everyone else has to undertake, so they're allowed to break off in bubbles and train. I take a dim view of what we've seen already and we'll take it really seriously."

PCB CEO Wasim Khan had told their players through an audio message on WhatsApp that they'll be sent back home if they breach rules one more time.

"Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols," Wasim Khan had said as per ESPNCricinfo. "They have a zero-tolerance policy and they've given us a final warning. We understand that this is a difficult time for you, and you went through similar conditions in England. It's not easy. But this is a matter of the nation's respect and credibility. Observe these 14 days and then you'll have the freedom to go to restaurants and roam about freely. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they'll send us home.

"This is a matter of national pride," he went on in his message to the Pakistan players. "It would be very embarrassing if they end up sending the team back. I know it's very tough and difficult, but stay disciplined and follow the protocols they have set. We have no margin for error with the New Zealand government. This is a final warning. They will not compromise on health and safety. Do what's right for your country."